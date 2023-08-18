Police investigating deadly overnight crash involving suspected drunk driver in White Hall

According to reports, the single-vehicle accident occurred as the driver was traveling on South Camden Road and struck a large tree.

WHITE HALL, Ark. — On August 17, officials in Jefferson County were made aware of an erratic driver in the White Hall area.

The Pine Bluff Police Department responded to a call stating that an intoxicated male in a silver Chevrolet Silverado had left Colton's in White Hall and could pose a risk to other drivers.

While officers searched for the vehicle, dispatch alerted them of an accident with an injured party at South Camden and Faucett Road.

Upon arrival, officials located the Chevrolet Silverado in question facing northbound in the outside lane on Camden Road.

The vehicle was severely damaged and the driver, a 31-year-old white male, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to reports, the single-vehicle accident occurred as the Silverado was traveling south on South Camden Road when the driver struck a large tree.