Arkansas State Police investigating double homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas State Police found two men dead early Tuesday morning off Highway 161, south of Scott in Pulaski County.

According to authorities, the bodies were transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab, where an autopsy will determine the manner and cause of death.

There is currently no information on the victims, potential suspects, or possible motive behind the incident.