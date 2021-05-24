Police investigating fatal Sunday afternoon shooting in Garland County

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — According to the Garland County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a place on Adcock Road around 12:24 p.m. on Sunday in reference to a shooting.
Upon arrival, deputies 21-year-old Joseph Jimenez was located along with a deceased male, later identified as 22-year-old Jacob Stone.
Jimenez was taken into custody and transported to the Garland County Sheriff’s Office for questioning and later booked on an unrelated active warrant.
This incident is still under investigation and anyone with any information can call the Garland County Criminal Investigations Division at 501-622-2967