Police investigating fatal Sunday afternoon shooting in Garland County

Upon arrival, deputies say 21-year-old Joseph Jimenez was located along with a deceased male, later identified as 22-year-old Jacob Stone.

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — According to the Garland County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a place on Adcock Road around 12:24 p.m. on Sunday in reference to a shooting.

Jimenez was taken into custody and transported to the Garland County Sheriff’s Office for questioning and later booked on an unrelated active warrant.