Deputies identify victim in McAlmont Community Park homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Pulaski County — Update: The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Kirk Kirkwood of North Little Rock.

On the night of October 21, deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting at McAlmont Community Park.

Authorities confirmed that one male subject was deceased at the scene.

If anyone has any information regarding this investigation please contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at (501) 340-6963.

This investigation is currently ongoing. We will update this article as more information becomes available.