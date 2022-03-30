Police: Investigation underway after shooting leaves one dead in North Little Rock

North Little Rock police have started investigating after a shooting left one person dead near the 4200 block of Turner Street.

According to reports, police arrived on the scene after receiving a call that someone had been shot on Turner Street around 6:00 p.m.

Authorities found a man with at least one gunshot wound at the scene, who later died at a local hospital after being transported.

Police have yet to release the name of the victim, as the next of kin has yet to be notified.

Detectives are now investigating the shooting and encourage anyone with information to contact the North Little Rock Police Department's tip-line at 501-680-8439.