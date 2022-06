At least one person is dead and an investigation is underway near the 1500 block of West 24th Street.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a homicide on Thursday morning that happened near the 1500 block of West 24th Street.

Police have not released any details at the time, but one person has died.

No suspect has been named at this time.