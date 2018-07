LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation said a mailbox explosion in Prairie County has shut down Highway 38 eastbound as police investigate.

Prairie Co: Hwy 38 EB is closed as police investigate a mailbox explosion at Hickory Plains. Monitor at https://t.co/l1xGNNTado. #artraffic #cnatraffic #neatraffic pic.twitter.com/Aw18ILfYWi — Arkansas DOT (@myARDOT) July 24, 2018

© 2018 KTHV