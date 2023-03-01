Searcy police investigating multiple shootings

The Searcy Police Department responded to multiple shootings Tuesday night. The investigations are ongoing.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Searcy Police Department is currently investigating two unrelated shootings.

According to the police department, officers responded to a shots fired call at the McDonald's on East Race Street at approximately 8:30 p.m. where two adult males shot at each other. Both males were transported to Unity Health.

In a second unrelated shooting, Searcy police are actively searching for a suspect who shot at multiple residences. Police said no injuries have been reported.