Searcy police investigating multiple shootings

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Searcy Police Department is currently investigating two unrelated shootings.
According to the police department, officers responded to a shots fired call at the McDonald's on East Race Street at approximately 8:30 p.m. where two adult males shot at each other. Both males were transported to Unity Health.
In a second unrelated shooting, Searcy police are actively searching for a suspect who shot at multiple residences. Police said no injuries have been reported.
The investigations into these incidents remain ongoing and we will update with more information as soon as it becomes available.