Police investigating man's death after 'possible sexual assault' of estranged wife

Ward police are investigating a reported homicide after officers responded to "a possible sexual assault between a woman and her estranged husband."

WARD, Ark. — According to the Ward Police Department, a homicide investigation is underway after officers reported to "a possible sexual assault between a woman and her estranged husband" that had taken place the night before on May 12.

Police met with the victim in a home near where the assault allegedly took place.

According to officers, the victim said that the estranged husband was still in her home.

After trying to make contact with the man in the home several times, police entered inside the house and a man was found dead "from an apparent gunshot wound to the head."

No other information has been reported on the identities of those involved in the investigation.