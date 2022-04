Pine Bluff police are in the early stages of a shooting investigation on Belmoor Drive.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Police in Pine Bluff are in the early stages of a shooting investigation on Belmoor Drive.

Officials say the incident happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Belmoor, a neighborhood near the Pine's Mall.

Details are limited, but reports say at least one victim was taken to a nearby hospital.