Police investigating shooting death of Fort Smith man

Police say 34-year-old James Simmons Jr. was pronounced dead at the hospital after a shooting.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, Arkansas State Police are assisting with a homicide investigation that led to the death of a Fort Smith man.

Police say 34-year-old James Simmons Jr. was pronounced dead at the hospital after a shooting.

Deputies were dispatched to Yearling Ridge Road shortly after 11 p.m. Upon arrival, Simmons was transported to the hospital for his injuries.

Simmons’ body will be examined by the Arkansas State Medical Examiner to determine the manner and cause of death.

An arrest has not yet been made in connection to the incident.