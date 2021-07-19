Police investigating Sunday night homicide in Pine Bluff

Upon arrival, police found the body of a man in the parking lot who appeared to have died from a gunshot wound.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, detectives are in the early stages of a homicide investigation.

Police say officers were dispatched to an apartment complex on Union Ave. around 9:40 p.m. on Sunday in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, police found the body of a man in the parking lot who appeared to have died from a gunshot wound.

One person is in custody and no other suspects are being sought out, according to police. However, anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2090.

The body will be taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death. Names are being withheld pending family notifications.