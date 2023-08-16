Police investigating threat made overnight at Sheridan High School

The Sheridan School District sent out a message to parents late on Tuesday night stating that a 'threat' was under investigation— here's what we know.

Example video title will go here for this video

SHERIDAN, Arkansas — The Sheridan School District has released a statement to parents that a 'threat' was made towards the high school overnight on Tuesday.

The school is open today, though, there will be an extra police presence on campus as a precaution to ensure students' safety.

The following text was sent to parents in the district around 10:40 p.m. last night:

“SSD families: To make you aware, a threat to Sheridan High School was identified this evening. Law enforcement is taking every action to provide for the safety of students. There will be an increased presence of law enforcement patrolling our campuses, and all safety precautions will be in place. There is an open investigation into this matter. Please understand that our highest priority in the Sheridan School District is to keep our students and staff safe from harm. We understand if you wish to keep your child home from school tomorrow. We will provide updates on the situation as they are available.”

The text noted that action is being taken and law enforcement is involved in the investigation.

The late-night warning understandably alarmed parents— however, the district announced this morning that parents who choose to keep their students home from school today will not have it counted against them as an absence.

It is currently unknown what type of threat was made or what time officials first learned of it.

We reached out to the district spokesperson for more information, and are waiting to hear back.