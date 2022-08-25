Two injured following shooting in Little Rock, investigation underway

Little Rock police are now investigating two shooting that authorities have determined to be "connected" to one another.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are now investigating two shooting that authorities have determined to be "connected" to one another.

According to reports, the incidents happened at Fourche Dam and Heather Lane respectively, with the shooting happening after three people got into an altercation.

Police said that the incidents left a person with a gunshot wound to the leg and another person with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

The injuries are described as being non-life threatening.