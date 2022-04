Little Rock police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead near Baseline and Geyer Springs Road on Sunday.

According to reports, the homicide took place in the area of Baseline and Geyer Springs Road.

Police are still investigating the shooting and have yet to release the name of the victim or any possible suspects.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area.

