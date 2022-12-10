x
Investigation underway after homicide in Little Rock leaves one dead and one injured

The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that left one person dead and another one injured on Wednesday afternoon.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock Police are currently investigating a shooting incident that happened on Wednesday afternoon just before 5:00 p.m. on West 12th Street.

According to reports, when officers arrived they found two victims suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. 

Both victims were taken to the hospital, and after receiving treatment, one 34-year-old male victim died due to his injuries. The other victim is said to be in stable condition.

Anyone who may have information regarding the homicide is urged to contact detectives at (501) 371- 4660.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing and we will update with more information as soon as it becomes available.

