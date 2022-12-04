Police: Jacksonville Middle School students arrested following threat

Three students, ages 12 and 13 years old, have been detained after officials were notified of a "threat to harm list."

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — Three juveniles have now been arrested by the Jacksonville Police Department.

This comes after officials were notified of a "threat to harm list" that was initially created by a Jacksonville Middle School student.

Currently all three students, ages 12 and 13 years old, have been detained by the Jacksonville Police Department pending further investigation.

The police department is urging parents to talk to their children about the dangers of written and verbal threats in school settings, as well as the serious consequences of their actions.