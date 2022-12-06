Police: One juvenile dead after shooting in Pine Bluff

The Pine Bluff Police Department is investigating a Monday morning shooting that left one juvenile dead.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on Monday morning, June 13, officers were dispatched to a residence on South Poplar Street.

Officers found a juvenile male victim in the home with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several shell casings were located and the evidence indicates the shots were fired outside the home.

At this time there are no suspects and no known motive.

Because the victim in this case is a juvenile, his name will not be released.

His body will be taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy to officially determine cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or information can be shared via our Facebook page.