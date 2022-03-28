Police: 1 juvenile dead after shooting in Pine Bluff

A shooting in Pine Bluff has left one person dead on Monday, March 28.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Pine Bluff Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead on Monday, March 28.

Shortly after 1 p.m., officers responded to the area of 28th and Elm in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived they found a juvenile male who was later pronounced dead by a Jefferson County Deputy Coroner.

The victim's identity has not been released.

The Arkansas State Crime Lab will perform an autopsy to determine the official cause and manner of death.

As of now, there are no reported suspects. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call the detective office at 870-730-2090 or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300.