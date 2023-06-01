Police: Homicide investigation underway on Stagecoach Road in Little Rock

The Little Rock Police Department is launching a homicide investigation in the 9400 block of Stagecoach Road.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: Little Rock police officers responded to the scene at approximately 6:40 p.m. and found an adult black male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

According to police, the victim died at the scene.

Authorities advise finding an alternate route if you're traveling in the area while the scene is processed.