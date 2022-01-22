Little Rock man arrested following double homicide outside night club

Little Rock police arrested 22-year-old Paul Williams for a shooting that killed two people outside of the La Changes night club.

According to reports, the shooting happened at La Changes night club in the 3300 block of W. Roosevelt Road around midnight.

Williams is being charged with two counts of 1st-degree murder in the shooting deaths of the two victims.

Authorities have yet to release the names of the victims as the investigation is still ongoing.