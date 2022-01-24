Little Rock police looking for 2nd suspect in fatal shooting outside night club

Police are looking for 48-year-old Paul Brown in connection to the double homicide that took place over the weekend outside of a nightclub in Little Rock.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are looking for a second suspect in the double homicide that took place over the weekend outside of a nightclub on W. Roosevelt.

According to police, 48-year-old Paul Brown is wanted in connection to the double homicide outside of La Changes nightclub that happened around midnight on January 22.

Williams is being charged with two counts of 1st-degree murder in the shooting deaths of the two victims.

Authorities have yet to release the names of the victims as the investigation is still ongoing.