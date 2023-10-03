Arkansas State Police looking into fatal hit-and-run in Lafayette County

An 85-year-old Louisiana resident was visiting family in Arkansas when he was struck and killed by what investigators believe was a 2006-2007 silver Toyota RAV4.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run just west of Stamps in Lafayette County and are asking for the public's help.

According to police, an 85-year-old Springhill, Louisiana, resident, who was visiting family in Arkansas, was killed when he was struck by what investigators believe was a 2006-2007 silver Toyota RAV4.

Authorities said the fatal hit-and-run happened Thursday shortly after 5 a.m. on U.S. Highway 82.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Arkansas State Police Troop G Dispatch at (870) 777-4641.