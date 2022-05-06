Police: Man fatally shot at apartment complex in Pine Bluff

Officers are investigating an overnight homicide at the Beech Street Apartments that left one man dead.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Pine Bluff Police Department is investigating an overnight homicide at the Beech Street Apartments that left one man dead.

Around 2:40 a.m. officers were sent to the Beech Street Apartments after a call that someone had been shot.

When officers arrived, they located a man's body lying on the ground between the two buildings of the apartments.

There are no suspects or motives known at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

The victim was identified as 58-year-old Clyde Scott of Pine Bluff. His body will be sent to the state crime lab to determine an official cause and manner of death.

This will be the 11th homicide in Pine Bluff for 2022. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2096.