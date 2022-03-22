Police: Man found dead in alley way of North Little Rock

Officers responded to the West 16th Street in reference to a 911 call saying a man was found lying on the ground in an alleyway.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the North Little Rock Police Department, on Monday night, March 21, officers responded to the West 16th Street in reference to a 911 call saying a man was found lying on the ground in the alleyway.

When officers arrived, they located a the body of a man that had suffered fatal injuries.

Detectives with the North Little Rock Police Department were contacted and responded to the scene to initiate a homicide investigation.

The details of the trauma sustained by the victim is not being released at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

The victim's name is also not being released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at (501) 680-8439 or Detective Emary at (501) 975-8771. Anyone with information can remain anonymous.