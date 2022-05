Officers are investigating a homicide on the 1300 block of Gila Valley.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers are investigating a homicide on the 1300 block of Gila Valley.

Police say one man was found dead, but it has not been reported how the victim died.

No suspect has been named at this time.

They are asking everyone to please avoid the area at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.