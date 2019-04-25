NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a Wednesday night shooting in North Little Rock.

At 9:18 p.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2500 block of Coral Street. Upon arrival, they found one man suffering from a gunshot injury, according to Sgt. Amy Cooper, a spokesperson for the North Little Rock Police Department.

The victim was taken to UAMS. His condition was unknown late Wednesday night, according to Cooper.

Detectives responded to the scene and are speaking with a person of interest. There is no active threat to the community, Cooper said.

