Man shot at Lyft driver in Van Buren arrested by police

According to police, 34-year-old DeAngelo Lee allegedly shot at his Lyft driver after jumping out of the car in Van Buren.

Example video title will go here for this video

VAN BUREN, Ark. — According to Van Buren police, they have arrested the man who shot at a Lyft driver after jumping out of the car at around 4 p.m. on Wednesday. The driver was not injured.

Van Buren Police Chief Jamie Hammond said a Lyft driver picked up 34-year-old DeAngelo Lee in Fort Smith and when they drove to Van Buren, an alleged altercation took place and both the driver and Lee "went for" their own guns. Lee allegedly "jumped out, shot at the car and fled."

Lee fled the area of 3rd and Main Street after shooting at the Lyft driver and was last seen in the downtown area, police said.

Police say Lee attempted to get water from the guard shack at Simmons where he was recognized.

Lee was booked on the following charges:

Aggravated Robbery

Aggravated Assault

Theft of Property

Felon in possession of a firearm

Residential Burglary

Terroristic Threatening 1st Degree

Captian Wear with the Van Buren Police says the Lyft driver did reach for his gun in self-defense but never fired and is not a suspect or being looked into for wrongdoing. Wear also says multiple witnesses in the area called into the department to report the incident and gunshot.