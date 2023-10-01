North Little Rock police need help to identify subject in surveillance video

The North Little Rock Police Department is asking the public to help identify a person who may have information regarding a homicide on Jan. 2.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Detectives with the North Little Rock Police Department are attempting to identify the subject seen in this video.

We are needing to identify the person in this video who may have info regarding a homicide investigation. Anyone with info about this subject, please contact Det. Coburn @ (501) 771-7155. Please watch video for additional info. pic.twitter.com/yPXfucwkhJ — North Little Rock PD (@NLRPD) January 11, 2023

The police department said the subject may have information regarding a homicide that occurred at the 1200 block of Gregory Street on Jan. 2.

According to NLRPD, the subject observed in this video was around the area at the same time as the homicide.

On January 2, 2023, North Little Rock police officers responded to the 1200 block of Gregory Street in reference to suspicious circumstances.

Officers located a deceased male after arriving on the scene, who was later identified as 27-year-old Brock Welch.

The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Welch was previously reported as a missing person from the City of Sherwood on December 29, 2022.

The North Little Rock Police Department encourages anyone who may have information regarding the subject to contact Detective Coburn at (501) 771-7155.