North Little police arrest man carrying over $175,000 worth of drugs, guns

Authorities arrested 33-year-old Michael Hall for outstanding warrants. During the arrest, authorities found guns and drugs with an overall value of $175,520.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — North Little Rock police arrested a 33-year-old man with multiple active felony warrants out.

Authorities arrested Michael Hall and during the arrest police found nearly two handguns, digital scales, suboxone, marijuana, and nearly 2-lbs of fentanyl in his possession that's valued at roughly $175,520 according to reports.

Reports say that authorities made the arrest around 5:43 p.m. on Idaho Drive after they found Hall inside of a vehicle.

In addition to his active warrants, Hall was also charged with trafficking due to his possession of fentanyl.

Along with trafficking, Hall was additionally charged with simultaneous possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with purpose.