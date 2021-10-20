Police: North Little Rock student shot with gun he was attempting to buy

According to a police report, the North Little Rock High School student was shot with a gun he was attempting to purchase.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

According to a police report, a North Little Rock High School student was shot with the gun he was attempting to buy for $200 near the school's campus, causing the school to go into lockdown.

The shooting took place near Paul's Donuts and the student was transported to a nearby hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police later arrested 15-year-old Raymond Hudson in connection to the shooting and have charged him as an adult with aggravated battery, 1st degree battery, and possession of firearm by a minor.