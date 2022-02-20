Police: One dead after shooting near Dumas

Police say 40-year-old Travis Edward Ward was shot and killed Saturday afternoon. A suspect has been question, but released as the investigation continues.

DESHA COUNTY, Ark. — According to Arkansas State Police (ASP), officers are investigating a homicide that took place northeast of Dumas early Saturday afternoon.

Police say a shooting incident took the life of 40-year-old Travis Edward Ward.

A suspect in the shooting has been questioned and released while the investigation continues.

Police say the suspect, who was an acquaintance of Ward's and lived nearby, was outside clearing brush when Ward reportedly charged town the suspect wielding a knife.

The Desha County Sheriff's Office reported to ASP that Ward had repeatedly made threats about killing the suspect during the week prior.

Police say a gun and two knives were found at the scene. Ward's body was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine the manner and cause of death.

Family members and friends of both men are still being questioned by authorities.