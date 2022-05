Little Rock police officers are investigating an early morning homicide on Greenway Drive.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers are investigating a homicide on Greenway Drive.

One victim was found dead just after 3 a.m. on Wednesday, May 4.

There are no reports on any suspects or the victim's cause of death at this time.