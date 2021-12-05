Pine Bluff police investigating fatal Sunday afternoon shooting

Police believe the shooting stemmed from an altercation which resulted in shots being fired.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, officers are in the early stages of a homicide investigation.

Police say they received a call at 1:31 p.m. in reference to a shooting on W. 25th St.

Upon arrival, officers found a man, later identified as 27-year-old Mari Martin, with apparent gunshot wounds lying in the street. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Martin's body will be transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine the official cause and manner of death.