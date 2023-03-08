Investigation underway after overnight shooting on I-40

Shortly before midnight on August 3, Arkansas State Police responded to a shooting on I-40 in North Little Rock near Exit 153 for JFK Boulevard.

Just before midnight, ARDOT cameras caught footage of a large police presence near Exit 153 for JFK Boulevard.

Just before midnight, ARDOT cameras caught footage of a large police presence near Exit 153 for JFK Boulevard.

Several state troopers were present on the scene, along with paramedics.

We are still working to confirm exactly how many people were shot, and whether anyone was arrested.

The scene was cleared just before 2 a.m.