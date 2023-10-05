Police offer reward in Little Rock homicide investigation

The Little Rock Police Department is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone with information that could help solve a homicide that occurred in 2021.

On Friday, April 23, 2021, officers responded to 1015 E. 10th Street in reference to an unresponsive male in an abandoned building.

The victim was later identified as Jackie Gipson.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that will help lead to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for the crime.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact LRPD Major Crimes at (501) 371-4660 or anonymously at (501) 371-4636.