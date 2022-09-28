Police search Beaver Lake for evidence in death investigation of missing woman

A search for potential evidence linked to the alleged murder of a missing woman is underway in Benton County at the Highway 12 boat launch.

Example video title will go here for this video

BENTON COUNTY, Ark — A search is underway in Benton County at the Highway 12 boat launch for potential evidence that could lead to answers in the case of a missing woman.

The Benton County Sheriff’s office tells 5NEWS they are assisting Fayetteville police with a search Wednesday, Sept. 28. Sgt. Tony Murphy with Fayetteville police says they are searching for "potential evidence" connected to the alleged murder of Allison Maria Castro.

This comes a day after Fayetteville police say they are still searching for Castro's body.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department (FPD), 29-year-old Kacey Jennings, of California, was arrested on charges of capital murder and abuse of a corpse in connection with the alleged murder and disappearance of Hawaiian native, 28-year-old Allison Maria Castro.

Castro’s family was unable to contact her and were concerned for her safety. She was reported missing the same day as the search, and the investigation into her disappearance began immediately.

This is an ongoing investigation and Fayetteville police are working with other law enforcement agencies to locate her body.

Jennings is being held at the Washington County Jail with no bond and is set to appear in court on Oct. 19.

If you have any information concerning this investigation, you're asked to contact the FPD at (479) 587-3555. A GoFundMe has been set up for the family.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device