ALTHEIMER, Ark. — According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, police are searching for Stephanie Brickey in connection to the murder of an Altheimer man.

Stephanie Brickey is 39 years old and also goes by Stephanie Holmes. She is wanted for the murder of 56-year-old Leslie Bradley.

Bradley was found dead in his Altheimer home on West Third Street on Dec. 4 after deputies were dispatched there for a welfare check.

Bradley's friend called law enforcement when he hadn't heard from him in a few days. Bradley had also been missing from work.

Criminal Investigators discovered Bradley's body with multiple injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. John Bean with the JCSO at 870-541-5351.

This is an ongoing homicide investigation and this story will be edited with updates.