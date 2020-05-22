PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Pine Bluff Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead. On May 20 around 8:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to 4321 S. Olive in reference to multiple gunshot calls.

Once officers arrived on scene, they found a male slumped over in a vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds.

The male was identified as 20-year-old Jeremy Thompson. Thompson was transported to JRMC, but later died due to his injuries on May 21.

Another 20-year-old male also sustained gunshot injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or Dispatch at 870-541-5300.

There is a reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of any suspect or suspects.

This is the city’s 11th homicide of the year.

RELATED: Little Rock police investigating homicide on Milkyway Drive

RELATED: Arkansas woman arrested in attempted murder of U.S. marshal in Mississippi

RELATED: Man who recorded shooting of Ahmaud Arbery arrested for murder