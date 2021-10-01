Police searching for man connected to early morning homicide in Saline County

Police say 40-year-old Rufus McFadden is a person of interest in a Friday morning homicide in Saline County.

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — According to the Saline County Sheriff's Office, officers are looking for a person of interest in a homicide that happened in the early morning hours of Oct. 1 in Traskwood, Arkansas.

Police say the person of interest is 40-year-old Rufus McFadden.

The victim, a 57-year-old man, was shot at a home on Hwy 291.

Police say they've found McFadden's truck abandoned at Mills Park in Bryant.

McFadden was originally thought to have a child with him, but the child has since been found safe.

McFadden is on parole and should be considered armed and dangerous.