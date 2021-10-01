Police searching for man connected to early morning homicide in Saline County

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — According to the Saline County Sheriff's Office, officers are looking for a person of interest in a homicide that happened in the early morning hours of Oct. 1 in Traskwood, Arkansas.
Police say the person of interest is 40-year-old Rufus McFadden.
The victim, a 57-year-old man, was shot at a home on Hwy 291.
Police say they've found McFadden's truck abandoned at Mills Park in Bryant.
McFadden was originally thought to have a child with him, but the child has since been found safe.
McFadden is on parole and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Changes have been made to reflect the safety of the child and an update on McFadden's vehicle.