The Sherwood Police Department is searching for 20-year-old Joshua Williams, a man who was involved in the death of his 2-month-old child on July 6, 2023.

20-year-old Joshua Williams is wanted for capital murder and has active warrants out for his arrest.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact Sherwood police at (501) 834-8799 and ask for Detective Schichtl in reference to case 2023-025835.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.