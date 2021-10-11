Police: Shooting in North Little Rock leaves one dead

North Little Rock police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday morning that left one person dead.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — North Little Rock police are investigating a shooting that happened around 9:00 a.m. Saturday, leaving one person dead.

According to reports, police responded to a person that was shot at the Superstay Inn located on W. Pershing Blvd.

Once officers arrived, they found a man that suffered from at least one gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for life-threatening injuries at the time. The victim later died as a result of his injuries.

Reports say that authorities are still searching the scene for evidence related to the incident and conducting interviews.

Police encourage those with information to contact the North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at 501-680-8439 and want to remind people that they can stay anonymous.