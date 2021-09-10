Police: Shooting in Pine Bluff leaves one person dead

Pine Bluff police are investigating a homicide that occurred around 5:00 a.m. on Saturday that left one person dead.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff police are investigating a homicide that occurred around 5:00 a.m. on Saturday that left one person dead.

According to reports, authorities responded to the incident that happened at 3702 W. Short where they found an 18-year-old victim at the address.

The victim, Christian Mayzes, reportedly told police that he was shot while he was at a club on 218 S. Blake Street. He eventually lost consciousness after providing authorities with information on the location.

Reports say that the victim was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center where was pronounced dead around 6:00 a.m.

This homicide is now the 21st for Pine Bluff this year.

Authorities are still investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information to contact detectives at 870-730-2090 or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300.