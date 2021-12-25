Police: Shooting in Pine Bluff leaves one person dead

The Pine Bluff Police Department investigating a shooting that left one person dead around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Pine Bluff Police Department is currently investigating after a shooting left one person dead in the city around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to reports, authorities responded after hearing gunshots in the area of Blake Street.

Police continued to investigate the area and found that the incident was called in from Ernesto's Club.

Upon arrival, authorities found a man with gunshot wounds laid inside of a vehicle that was sitting in the parking lot of Ernesto's.

The man was later identified to be 24-year-old Deondrick Clark, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to reports, the investigation is still in early stages and there are currently no suspects at the moment.

The death marks the 29th homicide of the year for the city of Pine Bluff.

Authorities encourage anyone with information to contact the detective office at 870-730-2090 or the dispatch center at 870-730-2090.