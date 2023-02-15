x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police: Shooting involving an officer occured near the Springdale Public Library

Police say that an "officer-involved shooting" occurred near the Springdale Public Library on S Pleasant Street—5NEWS is on the scene now.

More Videos

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale Police are responding to a shooting involving an officer near the Springdale Public Library at this time.

Residents have told 5NEWS that they heard three shots, followed by a woman's scream, and police yelling.  

At this time 5NEWS has not received an injury report, though the investigation is ongoing, and reporters are in the field.

5NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.

Related Articles

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com and detail which story you're referring to.

Before You Leave, Check This Out