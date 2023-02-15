Police: Shooting involving an officer occured near the Springdale Public Library

Police say that an "officer-involved shooting" occurred near the Springdale Public Library on S Pleasant Street—5NEWS is on the scene now.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale Police are responding to a shooting involving an officer near the Springdale Public Library at this time.

Residents have told 5NEWS that they heard three shots, followed by a woman's scream, and police yelling.

At this time 5NEWS has not received an injury report, though the investigation is ongoing, and reporters are in the field.

5NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.

