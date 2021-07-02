Police: Multiple people injured during shooting in west Little Rock

According to LRPD, officers are investigating a shooting with multiple injuries at Pleasant Forest Cove.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers are investigating a shooting with multiple injuries at Pleasant Forest Cove.

Officers have multiple people detained as potential suspects.

The victim's injures are believed to be non-life threatening.

Elements of this investigation has caused an increase in police response.

During this time, LRPD is responding to only high priority calls for service. They are encouraging the public to call their telephone reporting unit, 501-918-4397, to make a report for calls at this time.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.