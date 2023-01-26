Man arrested in Benton after shoplifting incident turned violent

The Benton Police Department arrested a 31-year-old man after reports of a person being stabbed following a shoplifting incident.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Benton Police Department arrested a 31-year-old man on Thursday after a shoplifting incident left one person with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said Tiequail Brown fled the scene but was located nearby and taken into custody shortly after with assistance from the Bryant Police Department and Arkansas State Police.

According to a press release, Benton police arrived at the Pilot Travel Center off Alcoa Road around 8:45 a.m. and found one person with a stab wound.

The person was transported to a local hospital for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Brown had boarded a bus in Dallas en route to Denver, and during the stop at the Pilot Travel Center, became combative when confronted by store employees to return stolen merchandise.

He faces multiple charges including aggravated robbery, three counts of aggravated assault, second-degree battery, four counts of first-degree terroristic threatening, resisting arrest, theft of property and obstruction of governmental operations.

Benton Police encourages anyone who may have additional information regarding the incident to contact the Benton Police Department at (501) 778-1171 or (501) 776-5947.