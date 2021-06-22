Police: Man charged with first-degree murder of 70-year-old Hot Springs man

According to the Hot Springs Police Department, 25-year-old James Barron was charged with the murder of Larry Natt, 70, on May 18, 2021, at 10:40 a.m.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — According to the Hot Springs Police Department, 25-year-old James Barron was charged with the murder of Larry Natt, 70, on May 18, 2021, at 10:40 a.m.

Officers responded to 206 Pleasant Valley after a report of a "possible deceased person," according to the department's press release.

Nearly a month later on June 22 with the assistance of the Arkansas Community Corrections SRT Team, Arkansas State Police, and the Russellville Police Department, Barron was arrested with first-degree murder and transported to the Garland County Detention Center.