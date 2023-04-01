Police searching for 15-year-old suspect wanted for capital murder

Little Rock police are looking for 15-year-old Tyler Bland in connection to a homicide that occurred on Colonel Glenn Road at the Big Country Chateau apartments.

Northwest Patrol Officers responded to a subject-down call at the apartment complex on Monday, December 26, 2022.

Upon arrival, they located a deceased black male who appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound.

The victim's body was transported to the State Crime Lab for an autopsy and was later identified as 41-year-old Noel Marks.

A preliminary investigation was launched by Homicide Detectives and the Crime Scene Search Unit after canvassing the area and interviewing witnesses.

Bland is wanted for capital murder.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been urged to contact Homicide Detectives at (501) 371-4660 or contact authorities anonymously at (501) 371-INFO (4636). Tips can also be submitted via the YOUR LRPD smartphone app.