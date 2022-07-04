x
Police: Suspect wanted in alleged shooting on Baseline Road

Little Rock police are now searching for Detravious Atkins who is wanted in connection to a shooting that happened on July 1 along Baseline Road.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are currently searching for Detravious Atkins who is wanted in connection to a shooting that happened on July 1 along Baseline Road.

According to reports, the incident happened at the 9700 block of Baseline Road, with the shooting victim suffering injuries as a result of the incident. 

Following the alleged shooting, police said that Atkins has multiple felony warrants out for his arrest. 

Authorities ask for those with information on Atkins location to contact them at 501-371-4829.

    

